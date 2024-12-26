Israeli officials: '100 aircraft took part in Yemen air raid'

Israeli officials confirmed that the Air Force carried out its largest strike to date in Yemen, targeting key infrastructure, including Sanaa International Airport. The control tower was rendered inoperable, and civilian aircraft used by the Houthi administration were also hit.

The strikes extended to Hodeidah’s port and a power station. Officials noted that 100 aircraft participated in the operation, which was coordinated in advance with the United States. “We said the Houthis would pay a heavy price. If they don’t understand force, they’ll understand even greater force,” an Israeli source said, adding that this strike will not be the last.

Israeli strikes on Sanaa International Airport

Some reports claim all targets were civilian, with casualties reported, though exact numbers remain unclear. Additional strikes reportedly hit the Haziz power station near Sanaa and Hodeidah.

Al Mayadeen, a Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese outlet, alleged the strikes targeted sick passengers at Sanaa Airport. Meanwhile, Sky News Arabia reported that the Israeli military has heightened its air defense and Air Force alert levels, anticipating a possible Houthi response.

About an hour after the strikes began, reports surfaced online of a "second wave of strikes." Saudi-owned Al Hadath TV later reported that the strikes targeted seven sites in Sanaa, including energy and oil facilities, and three more in Hodeidah, including its port and power stations.

Israeli strikes on Sanaa International Airport ( Photo: REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah )

Another Saudi channel, Al Arabiya, reported that dozens of fighter jets participated in the attacks, targeting "Houthi command centers" in Sanaa. Meanwhile, Al Mayadeen claimed the Israeli strikes targeted civilian facilities and were coordinated with and supported by the U.S. and the UK.

'Zionists... you shall not sleep': Houthis threaten response

This attack follows last week’s Israeli strike on Yemen—the first to target Sanaa since the war began and the third Israeli operation in Yemen since October 7. The Houthis have launched multiple missile attacks on Israel.

The strikes occurred as al-Houthi delivered his regular Thursday speech, a platform often used to boast about attacks on Israel. The reclusive leader, who has been in hiding for years, delivers speeches exclusively via television. Despite the reported strikes, Houthi-controlled TV channels continued broadcasting his address uninterrupted.

In his speech, al-Houthi said, “Israeli deterrence has failed against our country despite their attacks on civilian facilities in Sanaa and Hodeidah [referring to previous strikes]. The Israeli enemy knows our operations continue, are effective and impactful. Our missiles, which their air defenses failed to intercept, have caused significant frustration among political and security officials in Israel and the U.S.”

About an hour after reports of the strikes began circulating, the Houthis issued a swift threat of retaliation. On one channel, they warned, "The Yemeni response is coming. Zionists... you shall not sleep."

Houthi spokesperson Mohammed Abdulsalam later added, "If the enemy thinks its crime will deter Yemen from supporting Gaza, it is delusional. Yemen will never abandon its religious and humanitarian principles."

Abdul Malik al-Houthi ( Photo: Screengrab )

The Israeli source told Sky News Arabia that Israel is preparing for a response: “The Israeli military has heightened the alert level of its air defense and air force, anticipating a possible Houthi reaction,” the source said.

Speaking to Arab media, Houthi official Hezam al-Asad issued a warning: “The Israeli enemy should prepare for our response. Targeting electricity and the port is an attempt to stir public discontent in Yemen, but we are in an open battle with the Israeli entity, the U.S. and the UK. We have many options.”