Netanyahu says Biden was wrong saying PM was harming Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said U.S. President Joe Biden was wrong when he said that Netanyahu was causing more damage than good to Israel. Biden spoke with MSNBC on Saturday.

"I don't know exactly what the president meant but if he meant by that that I was pursuing private policy against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this was hurting the interests of Israel, than he is wrong on both counts," Netanyahu told Politico in an interview scheduled to be broadcast later on Sunday.

2 View gallery Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Screenshot )

"These are not my private policies – only. Netanyahu said. "They are supported by an overwhelming majority of Israelis." Netanyahu then said Israelis say that after Hamas is destroyed, the last thing that should be done is placing the Palestinian Authority in control of Gaza.

Senior American officials said Biden's rhetoric criticizing Netanyahu and his far-right coalition would increase in the near future but added that there would be no steps taken by the administration that would harm Israel's security.

There is incredible frustration over Netanyahu and his government. They are simply not doing what they should, partially for legitimate reasons but a great deal of the reasons are the internal political considerations," the officials said, pointing to Netanyahu's rhetoric on the Palestinian Authority having no place in Gaza after the war.

They said Washington was angered and irritated by such things and that the Israeli leaders are aware how the administration responds to statements that are against a two-state solution, even if it understood that one is not an option now. But what is most enraging to the Americans, the officials said, was that Netanyahu was pandering to his base because of his precarious political situation.

2 View gallery Joe Biden ( Photo: Chris Kleponis / EPA )

But all that will not cause a delay in the supply of armaments, the officials said adding that funding would be secured and that the dispute is more rhetorical and is focused on criticism of the government. However, if Israel were to launch an offensive on Rafah, "and do something crazy there," they said," You can never know."

One American official said the administration was focused on the release of Hostages while Hamas has no interest in a deal. He said Washington was demanding that Qatar put unprecedented pressure on the Hamas leadership to accept a deal, or be kicked out of that country, have their bank accounts frozen and even be put under arrest. He said there was still doubt that Qatar would take such steps, but they hoped that they would.

But if Hamas does finally back down and would present a counter proposal for a hostage release agreement, the official said Washington was concerned that Netanyahu would reject it because of his desire to prolong the war.