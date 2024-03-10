850 גג

Residents of South Lebanon reach out to Israel, IDF says

Arab language military spokesperson says Lebanese post about fearing war and destruction it will bring;

Lior Ben Ari|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
IDF
Israel
Hezbollah
Lebanon
Mossad
The IDF Arabic Language spokesperson in Arabic Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, on Sunday invited Lebanese residents to contact the Mossad.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
More stories:
Adraee posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he recently received many messages from Lebanese nationals, some of whom identified themselves as Hezbollah operatives - asking to establish contact with Israeli authorities and expressing their concerns about Hezbollah causing a war that could have similar consequences as those seen in Gaza.
2 View gallery
אביחי אדרעיאביחי אדרעי
Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
"I’m not the right authority to appeal to for such inquiries and I can’t provide direct solutions, but I can direct you to the Mossad’s official Facebook page, through which you may find the best way to improve your situation," Adraee wrote. "I understand your desire for a better prospect for your country, and I wish you a better future and better lives."
2 View gallery
5.3 מג'דל זון דרום לבנון תקיפת צה"ל מטרות חיזבאללה5.3 מג'דל זון דרום לבנון תקיפת צה"ל מטרות חיזבאללה
Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon against Hezbollah targets
(Photo: KAWNAT HAJU / AFP)
Adraee’s post comes against the background of increasing tensions on Israel’s northern border as increasing Hezbollah missile fire aimed at Israel is prompting the country’s War Cabinet to consider the possibility of a ground operation in Lebanon against the Iran-backed terror group.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""