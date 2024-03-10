Residents of South Lebanon reach out to Israel, IDF says

The IDF Arabic Language spokesperson in Arabic Lieutenant Colonel Avichay Adraee, on Sunday invited Lebanese residents to contact the Mossad.
Adraee posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he recently received many messages from Lebanese nationals, some of whom identified themselves as Hezbollah operatives - asking to establish contact with Israeli authorities and expressing their concerns about Hezbollah causing a war that could have similar consequences as those seen in Gaza.
"I’m not the right authority to appeal to for such inquiries and I can’t provide direct solutions, but I can direct you to the Mossad’s official Facebook page, through which you may find the best way to improve your situation," Adraee wrote. "I understand your desire for a better prospect for your country, and I wish you a better future and better lives."
Adraee’s post comes against the background of increasing tensions on Israel’s northern border as increasing Hezbollah missile fire aimed at Israel is prompting the country’s War Cabinet to consider the possibility of a ground operation in Lebanon against the Iran-backed terror group.