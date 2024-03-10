IDF names fallen soldier in Gaza battle

The IDF announced on Sunday that Sergeant First Class Michael Gal from the auxiliary company of the 450th battalion, of the 828th Brigade was killed in a battle in southern Gaza.
Gal, a 29-year-old reservist from Jerusalem, was supposed to be discharged from reserve duty on Monday along with his company.
Yossi Levi, a comrade wrote: "My beloved battalion, the 450th Battalion, where I served until now in Khan Younis, lost a dear reserve soldier this morning. The IDF announced it now, and I'm shattered."
His partner, Tamar Frank, mourned: "My heart is broken. The most king-like, the funniest, the most fun to be around. You were a true friend." Tal Mizrahi, another friend of Gal's, described a person full of unconditional love, always happy to help with studies.
"Another dear brother of mine fell today, an Israeli hero, a good friend, a man of his word, and more, one of the best people I've met along my way. I learned so much from you; you were sharp as a razor. I can imagine the levels you could have reached if you had finished your degree with us. A great and painful loss for us and the State of Israel. I will remember you forever, my brother."
Since the beginning of the war, 590 soldiers have fallen, 249 of them since the start of the ground offensive in the Gaza Strip on October 27. Additionally, 3,064 soldiers have been injured, with 483 of them in serious condition. Since the beginning of the operation, around 1,474 soldiers have been injured, with 309 of them in serious condition. Currently, 31 soldiers are hospitalized in serious condition, 202 in moderate condition, and 82 in light condition.