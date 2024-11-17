Hochstein to return to region to advance cease-fire deal, report

The U.S. envoy is expected in Beirut on Tuesday to receive Lebanon's response and deliver it to Israel, according to reports in Saudi press; Sources tell outlet expectations are not high and Iran has yet to weigh in 

Lior Ben Ari|
U.S. special envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to return to the region on Tuesday for meetings in Beirut, after Hezbollah responded to the proposed cease-fire agreement presented to the Lebanese government last week.
According to the Saudi Al Hadath channel, Hochstein will deliver the response to Israeli officials. The outlet said that expectations that a deal to end the fighting and return residents of Israel's north to their homes, are low because the official Lebanese response does not have the blessing of Iran.
"The wording of the cease-fire agreement is good but indicates that Israel emerges victorious and that will not be accepted. According to Hezbollah, the American proposal requires serious and prolonged discussions and could be a basis for an agreement," sources told Al Hadath.
3 View gallery
עמוס הוכשטיין עמוס הוכשטיין
U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein with Lebanon's care-taker prime minsiter Najib Mukati
(Photo: Anwar Amro / AFP)
According to the outline agreed by Israel and the U.S. the main terms of the emerging arrangement include Hezbollah's withdrawal north of the Litani River, deployment of the Lebanese army in the country's south and prevention of weapons smuggling and deliveries from Syria.
3 View gallery
תקיפות מסיביות בבירות, לבנוןתקיפות מסיביות בבירות, לבנון
IDF strikes targets in Beirut on Sunday
3 View gallery
מוחמד עפיף דובר ביירות לבנון הריסות בניין בו חוסל מוחמד עפיףמוחמד עפיף דובר ביירות לבנון הריסות בניין בו חוסל מוחמד עפיף
Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Beirut on Sunday
(Photo: Adnan Abidi / Reuters)
IDF attack on the Dahieh brings down a an apartment block

Israel also insisted on assurances in a side document to be attached to the deal, that would ensure the IDF would be able to operate inside Lebanon if the terms of the agreement are violated by Hezbollah and the Lebanese army or the international peace keepers do not take measures to strop them.
Lebanon has said they would not agree to any Israeli military action in its territory and insisted that there would be no additions to the 2006 UN resolution 1701 which Hezbollah ignored.

