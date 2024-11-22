Sia, Eden Golan, and Ben Stiller rock the stage in Washington, D.C.

Artists, producers, influencers, and industry leaders gathered in Washington, D.C., for the ADL’s annual concert, an event that took on even greater significance this year. Among the attendees were survivors of the Nova Music Festival, each carrying harrowing stories of resilience and loss.
The evening featured performances by two iconic pop stars who made headlines with their appearances. Australian singer Sia, a steadfast pro-Israel advocate even before the events of October 7, 2023, used her platform to amplify awareness of rising antisemitism. Joining her on stage was Israeli sensation Eden Golan, the 2024 Eurovision representative. Golan performed her poignant song October Rain, which was reimagined as Hurricane for Eurovision after the original version was controversially banned by the European Broadcasting Authority.
The event also featured messages from music mogul Scooter Braun and actor-comedian Ben Stiller, both of whom spoke about the growing dangers of antisemitism. They emphasized the importance of unity and resilience in combating hate and fostering solidarity.
This year’s ADL concert was a moving reminder of the power of music and community to inspire hope and action in the face of adversity.