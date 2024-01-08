IDF says killed Hamas operative behind rocket fire from Syria

The IDF said on Monday that its forces killed the Hamas operative Hassan Hakashah in a strike on Beit Jinn in Syria. He was responsible for rocket fire from Syrian territory to Israel in recent weeks.

