IDF says killed Hamas operative behind rocket fire from Syria

Military says Syrian government responsible for any aggression from its territory; 'We will continue to respond to any threat,' IDF spokesperson says

The IDF said on Monday that its forces killed the Hamas operative Hassan Hakashah in a strike on Beit Jinn in Syria. He was responsible for rocket fire from Syrian territory to Israel in recent weeks.
"Since the beginning of the war, Hakashah directed Hamas terrorist cells which fired rockets from Syria toward Israeli territory," the IDF said in a statement. "We will not allow terrorism from Syrian territory and hold Syria responsible for all activity emanating from its territory.," the military said. "We will continue to respond to any threat.
2 View gallery
רקטה שלישית מסוריה נפלה בשטח סוריהרקטה שלישית מסוריה נפלה בשטח סוריה
Rockets fired from Syria on the Golan Heights late last month
The last rocket attack from Syria occurred on the new year when the were launched at the southern Golan Heights from the vicinity of Nawa city in Syria's southwestern Daraa district
2 View gallery
ג'וואד א טוויל מ כוח רדואן חיזבאללה חוסל נהרג ב תקיפה ישראלית חירבת סלם דרום לבנוןג'וואד א טוויל מ כוח רדואן חיזבאללה חוסל נהרג ב תקיפה ישראלית חירבת סלם דרום לבנון
Hassan Tawil
Earlier, Lebanese security official told AFP that slain senior commander in Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force, killed by Israel was Wissam Hassan Tawil who "had a leading role in Hezbollah's operations in the south." The official added that Tawil "was killed in an Israeli strike targeting his car in south Lebanon."
