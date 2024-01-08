'The war shifted a stage,' IDF chief spokesman tells NYT

The IDF has begun a less intense phase of ground operations in the Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari told the New York Times on Monday, following weeks of international pressure to reduce an offensive that led to extensive destruction and civilian casualties.
Read more:
Hagari told the newspaper that the Israeli campaign had already started the transition to a campaign that would involve fewer ground troops and airstrikes.
“The war shifted a stage,” he said. “But the transition will be with no ceremony,” he added. “It’s not about dramatic announcements.”
Hagari’s comments echoed similar statements by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant who told the Wall Street Journal on Monday that Israel would be shifting from an “intense maneuvering phase of the war” toward “different types of special operations."
Their comments come just hours before U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was set to visit Israel as part of a multi-pronged Middle East tour in a bid to prevent the Gaza war from spilling over to other fronts.
This also comes against the backdrop of a complaint filed with the International Court of Justice which is set to hear a case accusing Israel of genocide against Palestinians.
Israel has begun reducing troops in Gaza, focusing on targeted raids in northern areas and shifting attention to Hamas's southern and central strongholds. Israel aims to facilitate more humanitarian aid into Gaza, where nearly 85% of the population has been displaced.
Hagari denied accusations of genocide, asserting Israel's efforts to minimize civilian harm and increase aid, while highlighting the endangerment of civilians due to Hamas embedding military infrastructure in civilian areas.
He pointed out that the war started with a Hamas-led raid killing around 1,200 people, prompting Israel's response.