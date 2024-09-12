Former hostage says she was held with Yarden Bibas in Hamas tunnels

"There were cages there. I approached, and it was completely dark. I asked, 'Why are you in a cage?' and they said they didn’t know. When I asked if they had confronted Hamas, it turned out they had. During the abduction, they had confronted Hamas," she recalled in an interview with Army Radio.

Two days later, Moshe said she approached the commander of the unit guarding them. "I told him I heard people speaking Hebrew and that they were from Nir Oz. He asked, 'From Nir Oz? How do you know?' I told him to bring them to join us. Two days later, he brought them to us for an hour, then returned them to the cage. The next day, he brought them back for two hours."

