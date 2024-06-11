Knesset approves 'continuity' in exemption of Haredi's from service

The Knesset approved an extension to the bill exempting Haredi men from military service in a 63 tp 57 majority vote overnight. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the only nay vote in the coalition, despite many in the ruling Likud Party saying the would oppose the move.

