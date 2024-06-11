Knesset approves 'continuity' in exemption of Haredi's from service

Defense Minister is only nay vote in coalition, criticizing 'small politics on the backs of soldiers' as IDF calls up reserve troops repeatedly to fill the ranks amid war; vote ensures immediate survival of Netanyahu coalition 

The Knesset approved an extension to the bill exempting Haredi men from military service in a 63 tp 57 majority vote overnight. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the only nay vote in the coalition, despite many in the ruling Likud Party saying the would oppose the move.
The exemption comes as the IDF continues to call up reserve forces to fill the ranks during the war. The bill is now sent to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee where chairman Yuli Edelstein, also of the Likud said he would consider the needs of the military. Edelstein initially said he would not support the extension but ultimately fell in line.
מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism Party) and Shas leader Aryeh Deri in the Knesset vote on exemption of Haredi men from military service
(Photo: Knesset Spokesperson)
"It is not too late not to play politics on the backs of soldiers," Gallant said before the vote that ensures the survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right and religious coalition.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed the coalition calling their vote a despicable moment of humiliation" of the Knesset.
מליאת הכנסתמליאת הכנסת
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the Knesset vote extending exemption of Haredi men from service
(Photo: Abir Sultan / EPA)
“In the midst of another day of hard fighting in the Gaza Strip, the reckless government passes a law of evasion and insubordination. It’s all politics. Zero values,” Lapid said.
