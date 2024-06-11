Knesset approves 'continuity' in exemption of Haredi's from service

The Knesset approved an extension to the bill exempting Haredi men from military service in a 63 tp 57 majority vote overnight. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was the only nay vote in the coalition, despite many in the ruling Likud Party saying the would oppose the move.
The exemption comes as the IDF continues to call up reserve forces to fill the ranks during the war. The bill is now sent to the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee where chairman Yuli Edelstein, also of the Likud said he would consider the needs of the military. Edelstein initially said he would not support the extension but ultimately fell in line.
"It is not too late not to play politics on the backs of soldiers," Gallant said before the vote that ensures the survival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right and religious coalition.
Opposition leader Yair Lapid slammed the coalition calling their vote a despicable moment of humiliation" of the Knesset.
“In the midst of another day of hard fighting in the Gaza Strip, the reckless government passes a law of evasion and insubordination. It’s all politics. Zero values,” Lapid said.