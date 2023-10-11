Harvard U slammed for pro-Hamas student letter

Prominent Harvard University alumni on Monday denounced a pro-Palestinian statement from students that blamed Israel for violence engulfing the region and urged the university to take action against the signatories.

A coalition of 34 Harvard student organizations said they "hold the Israeli regime entirely responsible for all unfolding violence" following decades of occupation, adding that "the apartheid regime is the only one to blame."

The Gaza-ruling Hamas terror group brutally attacked Israel on Saturday in the worst breach of the country's defenses since Arab armies waged war in 1973. more than 1,200 Israelis mostly civilians including women and children were killed. Israel has responded with air strikes on Gaza.

The organizations signing the letter included Muslim and Palestinian support groups plus others named for a variety of backgrounds including the Harvard Jews for Liberation and the African American Resistance Organization. Reuters could not verify how many students supported the letter.

Harvard President Claudine Gay and senior leadership including 15 deans issued a statement on Monday that said they were "heartbroken by the death and destruction unleashed by the attack by Hamas that targeted citizens in Israel this weekend."