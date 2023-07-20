Terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Nablus as Jewish worshippers enter Joseph's Tomb

Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims who arrived early Thursday morning in Nablus to worship at Joseph's Tomb came under attack. The worshipers came to the compound in about 40 buses under Israel Defense Forces security, and during the prayer service disturbances developed in the area that included shooting at the forces, throwing explosive devices, and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.

The soldiers returned fire and reported that they detected injuries to a number of the terrorist attackers. There were no casualties among the worshipers or the security forces.

