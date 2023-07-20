Terrorist killed in exchange of fire in Nablus as Jewish worshippers enter Joseph's Tomb

Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims arrived in 40 buses to the complex for monthly prayer service and came under attack, including shooting, explosive devices, stones and Molotov cocktails; Soldiers who secured the convoy returned fire

Einav Halabi, Yoav Zitun|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Nablus
Joseph's Tomb
Lion's Den
Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims who arrived early Thursday morning in Nablus to worship at Joseph's Tomb came under attack. The worshipers came to the compound in about 40 buses under Israel Defense Forces security, and during the prayer service disturbances developed in the area that included shooting at the forces, throwing explosive devices, and throwing stones and Molotov cocktails.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
Read more:
The soldiers returned fire and reported that they detected injuries to a number of the terrorist attackers. There were no casualties among the worshipers or the security forces.
2 View gallery
פינוי הפצועים ממתחם קבר יוסףפינוי הפצועים ממתחם קבר יוסף
Israeli forces secure Joseph's Tomb area
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that Badr al-Masri, 19, was killed in the exchange of fire, and that three other Palestinians were wounded, including two who are in serious condition. Al-Masri is a terrorist associated with the terrorist organization Lions' Den, which said that he was "killed while fighting against the occupation forces and the settlers who came to Joseph's tomb."
2 View gallery
המחבל בדר אל-מסרי שנהרג בשכםהמחבל בדר אל-מסרי שנהרג בשכם
Lions' Den terror group honors killed terrorist Badr al-Masri, 19
Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai participated in securing the entrance of the tomb for the worshipers, and personally escorted to the tomb the family of 17-year-old Moishi Kleinerman, who has been missing for more than 480 days since he left for Meron and disappeared.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""