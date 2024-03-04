IDF delivers humanitarian aid to evacuated Gazans amid Khan Younis operations

IDF soldiers on Monday distributed aid to Gazan civilians who were evacuated from a Khan Younis neighborhood where Israeli forces were operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure.

The move is part of the 98th Division's Operation Western Crown in the Hamad neighborhood of northwest Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, which entered its third day on Monday.

1 View gallery Gazan civilians evacuated from Hamas neighborhood in Khan Younis by IDF forces

Approximately 8,500 residents of the Qatar-built neighborhood were evacuated by the IDF to shelters. The civilians were provided with food packages ahead of the upcoming holy month of Ramadan, containing essential holiday food items such as oil, sugar, dates, flour, tea and semolina, as well as warm holiday wishes from the military.

According to the army, 85 terrorists who were embedded among civilians were identified at exit checkpoints and were taken for interrogation. Some of them were reportedly involved in the October 7 massacre. The IDF reported that these terrorists are "providing important information for the continuation of the war."

Commando Brigade soldiers, who entered to sweep the neighborhood containing numerous terror facilities and 120 five-story orange townhouses, encountered and eliminated three terrorists after a brief firefight.

IDF tanks surrounding Hamad neighborhood





The operation was enabled by extensive intelligence gathered during the main campaign in Khan Younis, revealing enemy presence in the neighborhood close to the coast and the arrival of terrorists from places like Rafah and central Gaza Strip towns, as well as terrorists fleeing from Khan Younis battle zones.

Givati Brigade and the 7th Armored Corps troops are encircling the neighborhood, with commando units conducting nocturnal foot patrols to dismantle Hamas' terror infrastructures in the area, including weapon caches, hideout apartments and facilities used by Hamas leaders.

The coordinated assault on the neighborhood began with a series of airstrikes and ground attacks, supported by continuous aerial assistance.

98th Division forces operating in Khan Younis ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The 98th Division's operations in Khan Younis have decisively overcome Hamas' brigade, capturing approximately 1,200 terrorists, as per the IDF. Furthermore, about 20 kilometers of strategic tunnels linked in the city have been identified and dismantled.

The 98th Division has achieved full operational control in Khan Younis with its four brigades currently active there. Recent incidents involving explosives, which resulted in the deaths of three soldiers over the weekend, highlight a need for strategic reassessment. These explosives are typically triggered by wire, not remotely.