Terror cell planning ISIS-style attacks caught with 100 explosive devices, Shin Bet says

The Shin Bet said on Monday that it had captured a terror cell planning ISIS-style attacks. The four members of the cell, all residents of the area around the West Bank village of Tarqumiyah, near Hebron, had prepared 100 explosive devices for use, learning the method from videos posted online and instructions from Islamic State members living abroad.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

The leader of the cell was in contact with members of the Islamic State. In their interrogations the men, who are all members of the same family, said they planned to use the explosives in attacks against IDF troops.

4 View gallery Explosive devices ready for use found with ISIS style terror cell ( Photo: Shin Bet )

4 View gallery Suspected members of the ISIS style terror squad ( Photo: Shin Bet )

Upon the arrest of the cell members, the forces found M-16 and Carlo automatic rifles in their possession, also meant to be used in their terror strikes. The guns were confiscated, the explosive devices were detonated in a controlled setting and the men were indicted for serious crimes.

The military and security forces have been on high alert since the outbreak of war and are especially vigilant ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins next week.

Security officials are concerned over the possible outbreak of violence in the West Bank that may also spread to mixed Arab-Jewish areas in Israel, prompted by efforts of the Hamas terror group in Gaza to foment an escalation of violence.

The government has yet to announce its decision on possible restrictions that may be imposed on Muslim worshipers wishing to pray at the Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holiday, after National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he would restrict access to West Bank Palestinians and to Muslim citizens of Israel under the age of 70.

4 View gallery Itamar Ben-Gvir at the site of a West Bank terror strike last week ( Photo: Ahmed Gharabli / AFP )

In consultations held between IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar and police commissioner Yaakov Shabtai, the commissioner said he was inclined not to agree with the minister and to accept the position of the military and Shin Bet that restrictions could cause violent protests.

In a statement, the three senior officials said they met to ensure close coordination between the forces and to prepare for possible scenarios. "It was also in order to allow freedom of worship for Muslims in Israel and the West Bank, under some security and safety restrictions."

4 View gallery Muslim worshipers at the mosque compound on Temple Mount