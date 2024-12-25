How Israel’s Christian communities are keeping the Christmas spirit alive amid conflict

On Christmas Eve, Israel's Christian population stands at 180,300 people, making up about 1.8% of the total population.

Over the past year, the Christian community has grown by 0.6%, according to the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Despite the ongoing war, the Christmas spirit remains vibrant in the Holy City of Jerusalem. At the YMCA, a stunning Christmas display is attracting visitors. The area features a beautifully decorated tree, festive lights, carol singing on various evenings, and even a lively bazaar.

In the Christian Quarter of the Old City, hundreds of worshipers are expected to gather at the Church of the Holy Sepulcher for Christmas prayers. Nearby, the New Gate hosts a bustling Christmas market filled with festive cheer.

The celebrations and decorations highlight Jerusalem's unique status as a holy city for all three monotheistic faiths—Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. This distinctiveness makes it a special place during the holiday season.

In Jaffa, the community is also preparing for Christmas with authentic and festive experiences.

The Jaffa flea market, known for its vibrant atmosphere, has transformed into a holiday bazaar. Although the streets are less crowded this year due to the war and a drop in tourism, the celebrations persist. A large Hanukkiah and a Christmas tree, lit by the Orthodox Scouts of Jaffa on December 15, stand as symbols of the season.

Jaffa is celebrated for its rich culture, where Jewish and Arab communities come together—particularly as Hanukkah and Christmas overlap. The area is famous for its food, crafts, and unique gifts, drawing visitors seeking a blend of traditions.

This year marks the second Christmas since the war with Hamas began. Just last week, Jaffa experienced a missile attack after the Houthis launched a missile from Yemen. The attack injured 16 people and caused damage to a public playground after the Iron Dome failed to intercept it.