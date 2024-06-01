Europe, US stand behind Israel-US hostage deal proposal

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum, France, Germany, and the U.S. support Netanyahu's proposal, presented by U.S. President Joe Biden to release all the hostages and end the war. French President Emmanuel Macron tweets in French, English, Hebrew, and Arabic to support the recent cease-fire proposal.

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum released a statement just before the planned rally, where they referred to the Israeli proposal and demanded: "We call on all Members of Knesset to agree to Netanyahu's deal."

The statement said, "We are launching an emergency operation to obtain a majority in the government and the Knesset to implement Netanyahu's deal to release all the hostages. We demand to return all the hostages, dead or alive, for rehabilitation or burial, and not to miss the opportunity to bring them home. In the coming hours, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum will reach out to the government, the Knesset and demand the immediate approval of Netanyahu's deal."

"We want to see people leaving Gaza alive, and quickly," said Gili Roman, whose family member Carmel Gat is still abducted. "This may be the last attempt to save lives. Therefore, the current situation must change, and we expect everyone to listen to Biden's call and accept the proposal immediately. Our leadership must not disappoint us. But still, all eyes need to be on Hamas."

Sharon Lifshitz, whose mother Yochved was released in November but her father Oded Lifshitzis still held captive, said: "We know that the Israeli government has done a lot to postpone a deal, and it has caused the loss of many lives of those who survived in captivity for weeks and months. Our hearts are broken because of the number of people we will receive who are no longer alive."

"After a long period of despair in the country, Biden's speech offers real hope for the return of all the hostages and the restoration of security to Israel for the first time," said Einav Zangauker, Matan Zangauker's mother. "But there should be no confusion: Biden spoke because he knows that Netanyahu may sabotage this deal and that the public needs to know what was on the table."

"We are worried that Netanyahu will try to sabotage the deal. Last night, we heard an unknown party attacking Biden, and two days ago the Head of the National Security Council said that Israel would not stop the war in exchange for the hostages. Netanyahu's announcements did not publicly confirm the proposal either. I'm begging you, Netanyahu, to return my Matan and all the hostages," she added.

French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted in favor of the American proposal. "The war in Gaza must end. We support the US proposal for a durable peace. Just as we are working with our partners in the region on peace and security for all. The release of the hostages, a permanent ceasefire to work towards peace and progress on the two-state solution."

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wrote that "The 3-phase plan is the incredibly urgent hope for lasting peace. Now is the time to seize this opportunity and work with all our strength towards a ceasefire and hostage release."