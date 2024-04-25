Played in the Oval Office with Biden: Abigail Edan's visit to the White House

A senior official at the White House on Thursday described President Joe Biden's meeting the previous day with 4-year-old Abigail Edan, an American who was held hostage by Hamas after her parents were murdered and then returned as part of a hostage exchange deal.

The official said that during the meeting the president "simply let her play like any 4-year-old. She played in the Oval Office and crawled under the table with the famous picture of Kennedy as a child"."

Additionally, the official recounted that, during the meeting, which lasted more than an hour, Abigail also "went out to the White House lawn, ran and played in the playground while the president was with the family and discussed the efforts we are making to release the hostages."

