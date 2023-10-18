Ynet photographer Roy Edan, wife murdered in Hamas massacre; Youngest daughter missing

Roy Edan captured photos of terrorists entering his kibbutz at onset of war; He rushed back where he and his wife Smadar were murdered; His body was identified 11 days later; Their children, Michael and Amalya, hid in closets and survived; Their daughter Abigail, 3, remains unaccounted for and is feared to have been taken to Gaza

Matan Tzuri|
Terrorists approach to his home: Roy Edan's last documenting

The body of Roy Edan, a photographer for Ynetnews, Ynet and Yedioth Ahronoth, was identified on Wednesday. Edan, a resident of Kfar Aza near the Gaza border, was shot by Hamas terrorists just minutes into the deadly October 7 massacre in southern Israel.
He will be laid to rest at 11am on Friday at the Moshav Kfar HaRif cemetery in the Yoav Regional Council, beside his wife Smadar, who was also murdered in the attack on their kibbutz.
4 View gallery
צלם ynet רועי עידןצלם ynet רועי עידן
Roy Edan
(Photo: Shay Machluf)
4 View gallery
אביגיל, בתו של צלם ynet רועי עידן, שנחטפה לעזהאביגיל, בתו של צלם ynet רועי עידן, שנחטפה לעזה
Missing: Abigail, aged 3
Roy and Smadar's two children, Michael, 9, and Amalya, 6, survived by hiding in the closets of their home. Their youngest daughter, Abigail, 3, remains unaccounted for and is feared to have been taken to the Gaza Strip along with their neighbors.
During the surprise attack by Hamas, Roy stepped outside his home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and captured photos of the terrorists who had infiltrated his community using motorized paragliders. He later also captured images of missile and rocket launchers in the area.
4 View gallery
ביתו של משפחת צלם ynet רועי עידן לאחר הטבח הרצחניביתו של משפחת צלם ynet רועי עידן לאחר הטבח הרצחני
Roy and Smadar's home following the massacre
(Photo: Gil Yochanan)
4 View gallery
חשש לחדירת מחבליםחשש לחדירת מחבלים
Photographed the terrorist squad that infiltrated his kibbutz
(Photo: Roy Edan)
Roy returned immediately to his home, where Smadar, his wife, and their three children were. Just seconds after photographing the terrorist squad, she went on a mass murder spree in Kfar Aza.
Edan rushed back home where his wife, Smadar, and their three children awaited. Moments later, terrorists stormed their residence, killing Smadar. Edan, who had been outside with his youngest, was shot dead.
More than 50 residents of Kfar Aza were murdered in the massacre, and 20 others are unaccounted for.
""