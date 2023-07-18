161 Israeli Air Force operational headquarters reservists resign from service

At least 161 senior officers and commanders of the Israeli Air Force's (IAF) operational headquarters announced Tuesday their immediate resignation from reserve service.

"We are not willing to fulfill the tasks imposed upon us under a regime in which the foundations of democracy are trampled upon, and the path to full dictatorship is widening," the letter, which was sent to Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar said.

The resignation letter was sent to Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar

Hours later, Bar called on the reservists' commanders to order them to continue to report for service.

"This is a complex period and there have been a lot of announcements this evening. It is my guess that we will experience heavy discussion about it in the media in the coming week," Bar said in a message to the commanders. "We are finding out more about the details of the letter and its meaning. However, the responsibility assigned to us has not changed, continue a command dialogue with the reservists and regulars. Call on the reservists to continue reporting."

Bar's message continued: "For 75 years the Air Force has provided the aerial umbrella for the security of the citizens of the country, together with our dear reservists. This duty still rests on us today. The operational situation at this time is known to all of you - together, we will protect the state. Together, we will work to maintain the cohesion of the corps and its competence."

A senior reserve IAF officer told Ynet that: "This is a severe blow to the soldiers' control capabilities, both in the Air Force's command center and also to the representatives of the force in the military command center, as these war rooms rely heavily on reservists."

"However, not all reserve personnel are involved in this matter, as most senior commanders, who serve as control center commanders, have yet to announce their resignation," he added.

"Nevertheless, for those who have announced their resignation, there is no replacement. Their expertise, both in their original military occupation – combat pilots, helicopter pilots, transport pilots, intelligence operatives and control center operators – as well as in their experience in the control centers, cannot be replaced. Young pilots cannot take their place. Their absence from reserve duty may significantly reduce the number of operations the IAF can conduct," he also said.

Sources familiar with the drafting of the letter said IAF chief Bar received a message about it only on Tuesday, and at least some of those who signed the letter conveyed it through personal messages to their direct commanders.

The letter with all the signatures of 161 IAF reservists