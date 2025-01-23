Netanyahu responds to Nazi salute uproar: 'Musk is being falsely smeared'

"Elon Musk is being falsely smeared," Netanyahu wrote in a tweet on the X platform, owned by Musk, who is close to U.S. President Donald Trump and is considered one of his senior advisers. About 20 minutes later, Musk retweeted Netanyahu's comment and added "Thank you."

