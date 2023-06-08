He left a poker game – and was murdered in Los Angeles





The murder scene in Los Angeles where Emil Lahaziel was shot and killed ( Video: KTLA 5 )





Emil Lahaziel, 39, has been identified as the Israeli citizen who was shot dead outside a home in Los Angeles yesterday . Lahaziel, a resident of Miami, was married and had five children. His father Jacky told Ynet that "I don't know what exactly happened there, neither does his wife. I didn't hear that he had conflicts with people." In the US it was reported that guests were playing poker in the house that Lahaziel left.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

Lahaziel, originally a resident of Ashkelon whose family still lives in Israel, lived in Miami for eight and a half years, where he came to earn a living repairing roofs. His father Jackie shared that "Emil is my oldest son. He lives in Miami and goes to meetings in Los Angeles and meets people he knew there."

2 View gallery Emil Lahziel and the scene of the murder in Los Angeles ( Photo: KTLA 5 )

"Emil loved his family and took care of them. He was a child who had achievements in life. It is true that he also had falls, but he knew how to get up. He also opened a car dealership there to improve his financial situation. Emil was a child who was all about giving. He would send money to us, to help us," his father said.

He added that "I was in contact with his wife in Miami. She insisted on burying him there. We are all in shock. No one knows what happened. There are many versions. I understand that he met there with people he knew, but beyond that I have no idea."

The American television channel ABC7 reported that, according to one of the neighbors, people were playing poker in the house where Lahaziel was shot.

2 View gallery Police at the murder scene in Los Angeles ( Photo: KTLA 5 )

"One of the guests was called outside the house because someone who stopped at the door wanted to talk to him," said the neighbor. "As soon as the guest went outside, the person who stopped by the house shot him. I don't know why, I don't know what the circumstances were, but he shot him and killed him."