'I had a tourniquet on for 10 hours, the only thing stopping me from dying'

The heroes of Swords of Iron War ( Video: Belev Echad )





In its 76-year history, the State of Israel has witnessed the bravery of many heroes who have sacrificed life and limb to defend their homeland and fellow citizens.

The dreadful October 7 terrorist attack and the subsequent war unveiled numerous stories of extraordinary heroism against Hamas terrorists and their allies. Here are the stories of three courageous fighters who were wounded since that cursed Saturday.

Rescue under fire

Osher Pardo, 21, from the Golani Brigade’s 13th Battalion, was stationed at the Nahal Oz outpost on that day. As rockets began striking in the morning, followed by gunfire, the base was swiftly besieged by hundreds of terrorists.

8 View gallery Osher Pardo ( Photo: Courtesy )

Outnumbered, Pardo and his unit rushed to the shelter, where they heard their commander outside, wounded by a gunshot to the head. Bravely, Pardo and his comrades ventured out to rescue him, engaging in a fierce shootout with the terrorists. During the exchange, Pardo was wounded.

Low on ammunition, they retreated to the operations room and then back to the shelter, where they barricaded themselves for 10 hours, tending to their commander’s injuries until special forces rescued them. Thankfully, the commander survived.

8 View gallery Sufa outpost under attack on October 7 ( Photo: Courtesy )

Personal tragedy

Arnon Shahar, 29, from Moshav Faran in the Negev, is a tank company commander in the reserves. On October 7, he mobilized his unit to prepare the tanks for war.

8 View gallery Arnon Shahar ( Photo: Courtesy )

8 View gallery Shahar (right) and his comrades ( Photo: Courtesy )

After two weeks of fighting in Khan Younis, his tank was struck by an RPG missile. He sustained facial injuries from shrapnel and broke two fingers on his left hand. He underwent surgery at Shaare Zedek Hospital in Jerusalem and has since been in rehabilitation at Loewenstein Hospital in Raanana.

During his recovery, on February 27, he lost his younger brother Yiftach, a company commander in the Shaldag special forces unit. This tragedy has profoundly changed his life, and he and his family are now coping with many challenges.

8 View gallery Yiftach Shahar ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

8 View gallery Arnon and Yiftach ( Photo: Courtesy )

Hanging for dear life

On October 7, Shlomo Klein was injured during the battle at the Sufa outpost on the southern border of the Gaza Strip.

8 View gallery Shlomo Klein ( Photo: Courtesy )

He was awakened by the sound of rockets at his base and quickly dressed. As he entered the bomb shelter, terrorists surrounded the base. Klein and his friends took up defensive positions. While defending from one entrance, his friend was shot in the neck. As Klein reached out to assist him, his own hand was violently jerked back by the impact of a bullet. Initially fearing his hand had been severed, he discovered it was still attached, quickly applied a tourniquet, and took shelter.

For seven agonizing hours, Klein remained in the bomb shelter, fearing an imminent attack that might end his life. He was among 23 others who were either injured or killed in the siege. Eventually, special forces rescued them, and it took another three hours to reach the hospital, with Klein's hand tourniquetted all the while, crucial in preventing him from bleeding to death.

8 View gallery Klein at the hospital ( Photo: Courtesy )

Once at the hospital, the tourniquet was removed, and Klein underwent 10 surgeries that ultimately saved his arm. Throughout this harrowing experience, his thoughts were consumed with survival and prayer.

All three heroes are supported by Belev Echad, an organization dedicated to supporting wounded IDF soldiers by alleviating their physical and emotional burdens. The organization operates a comprehensive care center in Kiryat Ono, offering tailored treatments to meet individual needs.

Led by Rabbi Uriel Vigler, the ambit of the organization's work also extends beyond local efforts, arranging trips abroad, particularly to the U.S., allowing soldiers a respite from treatment and the chance to forge connections and camaraderie in new environments. These trips not only aid the soldiers but also inspire and enrich the communities they visit, as demonstrated by a recent visit to Los Angeles where soldiers shared their compelling stories.

Belev Echad, under Rabbi Vigler’s guidance, stands as a beacon of hope and healing, fostering solidarity and resilience across global communities.