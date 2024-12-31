Israeli arrested for drug smuggling in Mexico airport

Mexican police arrested an Israeli tourist at Mexico City's international airport (AICM) on suspicion of attempting to smuggle approximately 15.4 lbs. of drugs in his suitcases—8.8 lbs. of cocaine and 6.6 lbs. of the stimulant drug MDA (methylenedioxyamphetamine).
The Israeli tourist, described in Mexico as a young man in his 20s, was planning to fly to Europe. The drugs were discovered hidden in his suitcases during an X-ray inspection.
The tourist had arrived in Mexico on a flight from Rome, but authorities remain uncertain whether the drugs were intended for Italy’s capital or another European city. Photos shared by Mexican customs authorities show two packages wrapped in adhesive tape and filled with pink pills.
<< Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv >>
In August, indictments were filed against nine individuals for smuggling over 728 lbs. of cocaine, valued at millions, and 6.6 lbs. of methamphetamine from Costa Rica to Israel on two occasions. The drugs were concealed in furniture and a vehicle that were shipped to the Port of Haifa aboard a cargo ship. Five of the suspects were charged with drug importation and trafficking offenses, while four others—members of the same family—were charged with money laundering offenses.