Syria military chief allows Iranian drones to strike Israel without Assad's knowledge





Syria's Chief of General Staff Gen. Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim worked to increase Syria's dependence on Iran and Syria, behind the back of President Bashar Al Assad, the Saudi Arabian Al-Hadath channel reported on Thursday.

According to the report, Abdul Karim visited Tehran without the president's knowledge and was believed to have supplied Syrian military weapons to Hezbollah.

2 View gallery Bashar al-Assad, Abdul Karim Mahmoud Ibrahim ( Photo: Reuters )

He approved Hezbollah firing attack drones from Syrian territory at Israel, prompting Israeli attacks against Syrian military position. "He is a threat to Syrian stability and has damaged critical installations," the report said quoting sources.

2 View gallery Aftermath of an Israeli strike on Syria ( Photo: Louai Beshara / AFP )

The general was appointed to head the military in 2022 after Assad's reshuffle of his forces. He has since participated in joint military exercises with Russian forces