Netanyahu says Rafah offensive on track, war continues

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel has begun evacuating civilians from the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah ahead of a ground offensive there and that the war will continue despite the IDF pulling most of its forces out of the Palestinian enclave.
"We are continuing the war. We've begun evacuating civilians from Rafah and the offensive there will begin soon. We will not surrender to Hamas," he told families of fallen soldiers and hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, adding that he was fighting international pressure, including from the United States.
He noted that the objectives of the war against Hamas have not changed and remain the eradication of the terror group and the release of the hostages.
The families said they were supportive of his efforts and expressed optimism after the meeting.
"We were told that 200,000 civilians have already left Rafah. The prime minister made it clear that without destroying the remaining four Hamas battalions there, there can be no end to the war," said Itzik Bonzel, whose son Amit was killed in the fighting in Gaza, adding that only a total victory would complete the work his son set out to do.
According to Bozel, Netanyahu assured the families that he was undeterred by potential arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court in The Hague. "He told us he was willing to sacrifice himself for Israel and wasn't afraid," he said.
Netanyahu said that efforts are ongoing to negotiate the release of hostages, with half already freed. However, he highlighted significant challenges. "We've paused the fighting, yet the idea of stopping the war without dismantling the remaining Hamas battalions is unthinkable," he explained, emphasizing that Israel would not consent to ending the war prematurely. "I will not allow that."
The prime minister also rejected any agreement that would allow Hamas to regroup, saying, "I will not accept that. Victory requires certain conditions." He noted that the release of hostages, whether full or partial, depends on Hamas' willingness to drop its demand for an end to the war.
The meeting of the war cabinet scheduled for later on Tuesday was canceled and the response from Hamas to the proposal presented by Egypt is expected on Wednesday.
Hamas officials have expressed optimism about reaching an agreement. A high-ranking member of the terror group described a recent proposal presented by Egypt as the best yet offered to Hamas. However, there is some disagreement among Israeli officials, though they concur that the ultimate decision rests with Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar
