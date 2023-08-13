Gallant says the IDF is Israel's shield and must not come under political attack

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that he would not tolerate any attack on the IDF from either side of the political divide. "The IDF is our shield," he said. Gallant spoke to new recruits who were being inducted into service in infantry units at the induction center in central Israel. He told the young soldiers that he valued credibility and honesty above all else. "Always do what you say you will do and speak the truth," he said.
Read more:
The defense minister said he was pleased that the social crisis caused by the government's judicial legislation does not have an effect on enlistment. "I am working all day every day to resolve problems the military's unity and its preparedness for war and will not ignore them," he said.
A multi-year plan presented by the Chief of Military Staff placed the implications of the judicial legislation on the military above all other challenges with the same importance attributed to all-out war and preventing violence from erupting on the West Bank.
Should the IDF's excellence be compromised, Israel could see thousands of civilian and military deaths, destruction in major cities – that would be beyond the country's ability to contain, and a cost to the economy that was estimated in the billion.