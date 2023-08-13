Gallant says the IDF is Israel's shield and must not come under political attack

Speaking to new recruits, defense minister says he is working around the clock to resolve problems threatening the military's unity and its preparedness for war

Yoav Zitun|
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that he would not tolerate any attack on the IDF from either side of the political divide. "The IDF is our shield," he said. Gallant spoke to new recruits who were being inducted into service in infantry units at the induction center in central Israel. He told the young soldiers that he valued credibility and honesty above all else. "Always do what you say you will do and speak the truth," he said.
The defense minister said he was pleased that the social crisis caused by the government's judicial legislation does not have an effect on enlistment. "I am working all day every day to resolve problems the military's unity and its preparedness for war and will not ignore them," he said.
2 View gallery
יואב גלנט נואם בפני מתגייסים חדשים לחטיבות כפיר ונח"ל, בתל השומריואב גלנט נואם בפני מתגייסים חדשים לחטיבות כפיר ונח"ל, בתל השומר
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaking to new IDF recruits
(Photo: Yariv Katz)
A multi-year plan presented by the Chief of Military Staff placed the implications of the judicial legislation on the military above all other challenges with the same importance attributed to all-out war and preventing violence from erupting on the West Bank.
2 View gallery
ראש המטה הכללי, רב-אלוף הרצי הלוי סייר לאורך גבול הצפון בעוצבת ״הגליל״ (91) יחד עם מפקד פיקוד הצפון, אלוף אורי גורדין ומפקד עוצבת ״הגליל״, תת-אלוף שי קלפרראש המטה הכללי, רב-אלוף הרצי הלוי סייר לאורך גבול הצפון בעוצבת ״הגליל״ (91) יחד עם מפקד פיקוד הצפון, אלוף אורי גורדין ומפקד עוצבת ״הגליל״, תת-אלוף שי קלפר
Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi on the Israel-Lebanon border
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Should the IDF's excellence be compromised, Israel could see thousands of civilian and military deaths, destruction in major cities – that would be beyond the country's ability to contain, and a cost to the economy that was estimated in the billion.
