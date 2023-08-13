Gallant says the IDF is Israel's shield and must not come under political attack

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said on Sunday that he would not tolerate any attack on the IDF from either side of the political divide. "The IDF is our shield," he said. Gallant spoke to new recruits who were being inducted into service in infantry units at the induction center in central Israel. He told the young soldiers that he valued credibility and honesty above all else. "Always do what you say you will do and speak the truth," he said.