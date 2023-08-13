IDF sees internal rift as greater threat than all -out war

In the new IDF Multi-Year Plan that was presented by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi last week and would come into effect in the coming months, the military defined its primary objective as dealing with the societal crisis over the Judicial legislation, as it is reflected in the military. The dangers of a multi-front war, only came second, followed by the military's ability to protect the borders and its training and organizational needs.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more:

Officials in the IDF said that the plan does not specify that the Iranian threat and probability of an all-out war, are ignored because of the social discord, but concede that more of an emphasis is now placed in that direction.

3 View gallery Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi ( Photo: IDF )

This is a growing internal threat that is breaking apart the trust in the military as the people's army while pitting segments of society against the IDF, active service personnel and the reservists in key positions – against the top military command and the cabinet, parents of new recruits – against the IDF and the government and even pitting ground forces – against the Air Force.

The IDF is already facing a manpower crisis across the board. Many of the career servicemen in technology and fighting units have left because of low pay, amid the rising cost of living. Brigades made up of reservists saw a drop, in attendance after they were called for service in the West Bank, more frequently, as a result of the uptick in security concerns there and amid the growing sense that only a small number of Israelis carry the weight of service, while others are exempt.

3 View gallery Palestinians hurl stones at IDF forces in Nablus ( Photo: Majdi Mohammed / AP )

Motivation to serve in the infantry is down among the youth, who prefer service in the elite technological, intelligence and cyber field while the prospect of avoiding military service all together, is made easier.

All those challenges have recently been compounded by the refusal of volunteers in the Air Force who man critical positions, to serve amid the government's legislative push which they regard as an assault on Israel's democratic institutions, and while the politicians refuse to hear IDF commanders when they sound the alarm.

The military has failed to impress upon Israelis the price the country would pay in the next war on the northern border and in Gaza, should the IDF's excellence be compromised: Thousands of military and civilian casualties – not hundreds, cities under attack – more than Israel will be able to contain, and long-lasting damage in the billions, to the economy.

3 View gallery Protesters gather in Tel Aviv for the 32nd week ( Photo: Corinna Kern / Reuters )