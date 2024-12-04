Settlers burn Palestinian property after illegal structures demolished

Palestinians reported early on Wednesday, that settlers set fires to property in the West Bank towns of Huwara and Beit Furik, after the civil administration tore down structures built illegally by the settlers, on private Palestinian land near Nablus.

According to reports, the settlers burned a store, cars and a home under construction in Beit Furik and three other buildings as well as three cars were set on fire in Huwara. No injuries were reported but the damage was extensive.

The civil administration said the demolition of illegally constructed structures was in accordance to a decision of the defense forces and after repeated criminal acts originating in the illegal outpost, targeting Palestinians. In a statement the administration said the criminal activity had the potential of causing violet clashes in the area.

2 View gallery Settlers burn cars in Huwara

2 View gallery Settlers set fire to Palestinian property in Beit Furik

The forces alerted the settlers in advance of the intention to dismantle one of the structures that was used as a religious seminary, out of respect for their religious sensibilities.

Earlier the settlers clashed with security forces near the settlement of Itamar, injuring three Border Patrol troops.

Analysis: The events were additional proof of the inability of security forces to enforce the law when acts of nationalistic crimes are committed. Even when culprits are arrested, in 90% of cases, they are not brought to justice. The violent settlers are well versed in avoiding prosecution, including destroying military surveillance equipment, refraining from the use of mobile devices, covering their faces with masks and refusing to cooperate with investigations.

Failing to enforce the law in such cases has landed Israel in trouble both in the West Bank and in the international arena including the judicial systems.

Jewish terrorism destabilizes the West Bank adding to the risk of terrorism and causing injury to both Jewish settlers and Palestinians. Such events also add to the already considerable load on the security forces

The U.S. and Britain have already imposed sanctions on settlers and settler organizations for their involvement in crimes against West Bank Palestinians.

Meanwhile Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday revealed that he released a settler serving time for violent crimes, from administrative detention, reducing his time is custody.