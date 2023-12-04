3 IDF soldiers fell in battle in Gaza, IDF announces; Presumed hostage Yonatan Samarno, 21, declared dead

Three Israel Defense Forces soldiers fell in battles in the Gaza Strip, the IDF spokesperson announced early Monday morning. Sgt. Major (res.) Neriya Shaer, 36, from Yavne, who served in the Paratroopers Brigade was killed Sunday in a battle in the center of the Gaza Strip; Sgt. First Class (res.); Ben Zussman, 22, from Jerusalem, a combat engineering soldier in the reconnaissance unit of the 401st Armored Brigade was killed Sunday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip; Sgt. Binyamin Yehoshua Needham, 19, from Zichron Ya’akov, a combat engineering soldier in the 401st Armored Brigade was killed Sunday in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip.

In addition, an IDF soldier was seriously injured in a battle in the northern Gaza Strip. The families of all of the soldiers have been notified.

4 View gallery Fallen soldiers Sgt. Major (res.) Neriya Shaer; Sgt. First Class (res.); Ben Zussman; Sgt. Binyamin Yehoshua Needham ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

The family of Yonatan Samarno, 21, who was believed held hostage in Gaza, have been informed that he was killed. Samarno was participating in the Supernova music festival in Re'im on October 7. The bodies of the two friends he attended with were found in the aftermath of the Hamas massacre; he was later believed to have been kidnapped by Hamas into Gaza. The mourning notice published by the family announced that a memorial service will be held Monday evening and mark the start of the shiva, or mourning, period.

The United States has vowed to “consider all appropriate responses” in the wake of a Houthis attack on three commercial ships in the southern Red Sea because they believed them to be connected to Israel, specifically calling out Iran, after tensions have been high for years now over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

“These attacks represent a direct threat to international commerce and maritime security,” the U.S. military’s Central Command said in a statement. “They have jeopardized the lives of international crews representing multiple countries around the world.”

4 View gallery Number 9 cargo ship attacked in the Red Sea ( Photo: Marine Traffic, Mick Prendergast )

It added: “We also have every reason to believe that these attacks, while launched by the Houthis in Yemen, are fully enabled by Iran.”

The Houthis said the organization has decided to attack any Israeli ship, in a show of support for Gaza and does not fear US reprisal. The three ships attacked on Sunday, however, did not fly under an Israeli flag, had no Israeli crew members, and did not carry any cargo destined for Israel nor originating in Israel.

4 View gallery U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken ( Photo: EPA )

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken held a call Sunday night with the Prime Minister of Qatar, Mohammed bin Abd al-Rahman al-Thani, and updated on his X account that he discussed with him "the ongoing efforts to facilitate the safe return of all hostages, and to increase aid levels to citizens in Gaza."

Israeli actress Gal Gadot posted on her Instagram account that "the world has failed the women of October 7th," and added that: "We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women. Stand with women. Speak out for women." She referred to the kidnapped women still being held by Hamas in Gaza and called on the international community to do everything to ensure their immediate release. Two months after the rapes of women during the Hamas massacre in southern Israeli communities, Gadot writes: "Women are still hostage to these rapists and the world has failed to call this situation what it is: An urgent emergency that demands a decisive response." She added that "these women cannot survive another moment of this horror."

4 View gallery IDF soldiers operate in the Gaza Strip ( Photo: IDF Spokesman's Unit )

Meanwhile, the IDF announced on Sunday evening that Haytham Al-Hawajri, the commander of Hamas' Shati Battalion, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

According to the IDF, Al-Hawajri commanded the abduction of IDF soldiers during Hamas' assault on southern Israel on October 7. Hawajri also commanded the security of Hamas' operations at Al Shifa Hospital and led the fighting against IDF forces in the Shati refugee camp.