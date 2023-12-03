IDF eliminates Hamas' Shati Battalion commander in Gaza

Haytham Al-Hawajri, the commander of Hamas' Shati Battalion who led the terror organization's operations in the Shati refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, was killed in an Israeli airstrike, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari announced on Sunday.

Al-Hawajri also commanded the abduction of IDF soldiers during Hamas' assault on southern Israel on October 7. "We will continue to pursue and locate every Hamas terrorist in the region," Hagari said.

