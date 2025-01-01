Hanukkah, New Year’s message from Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Shalom, dear friends.

From the President's Residence in Jerusalem, from so many different corners of the earth, our hearts connect around the world during these days of Hanukkah to affirm what is most true. In these darkest moments of winter, in an hour of deep grief and longing for all of us, we recall that our light still shines.

It is a light that takes so many forms: lights of creativity, lights of connection, lights of progress, lights of peace. They all point to the same truth—against the darkness, evil, and pain, there is so much light, so much beauty for us to acknowledge, to celebrate, and to cultivate.

Watch the full Lights of Hope event:

We have seen it in countless ways since October 7, that infamous day. We have seen it in the remarkable courage of soldiers and civilians who came forward to defend, protect, and save their fellow citizens. We have seen it in the spirit of generosity, mutual responsibility, and connection that has carried us through—from within Israel and through beautiful acts of friendship and caring in communities around the world.

These points of light do not, of course, take away our pain, our agony, or our responsibility. We cannot speak about darkness without thinking about our sisters and brothers still buried deep in the dungeons and tunnels of Gaza. They continue to cry out to us and remind us of our supreme duty: to free them and let them go.

In this season that takes us inward, the entire world must project their voices outward and demand, immediately, to bring them home. Now. We cannot be whole without them. This is also a call for the leadership of Israel, the leadership of all the countries around us, and predominantly a call and demand to our enemies, Hamas.

The presence of each of you here, my friends, shows clearly that the power of coming together in joint purpose is greater than any attempt to weaken us or divide us. We will stand together against hatred, bias, and antisemitism and stand with our communities in Israel and throughout the world.

The State of Israel, with our friends and allies around the world, will rebuild. We will find a path to harness our inner light and spread it to create a kinder, softer world. Yes, we shall overcome.