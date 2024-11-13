Will Trump recognize Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in 2025?

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who heads the National Religious Party, stated at a press conference that he hopes the incoming Trump administration will recognize Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria in 2025 and put an end to U.S. demands for a Palestinian state.

“The year 2025 will be, with God's help, the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” Smotrich said. “I instructed the Settlement Administration at the Security Ministry and the Civil Administration to begin professional and comprehensive staff work and prepare in practice the necessary infrastructure for the application of sovereignty.”

MOVING TOWARD SOVEREIGNTY

Smotrich expressed his belief that Trump can lead the way to a truly new Middle East .

“Following this past year, we are the strongest in the Middle East,” Smotrich said. “We will apply sovereignty together with our American friends. We’ll extend the agreements and alliances with neighboring countries, and we’ll create a true new Middle East.”

Meanwhile, anti-terror operations are ongoing in Judea and Samaria. IDF forces and the Shin Bet arrested Hamas operatives in a series of sweeps targeting wanted men in several towns. The army has been working intensively since last October to contain an upsurge in terrorist violence in the region.