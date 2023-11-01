Watch: Commander of Hamas’s anti-tank missile units killed in IDF airstrike

According to Gallant, even though 11 Givati Brigade soldiers were killed by an anti-tank missile strike on their armored personnel carrier, Hamas' anti-tank missile division has suffered significant losses in the ongoing battles raging in the Gaza Strip. "We have taken out most of the commanders from this division, and yesterday, we eliminated its leader," he said.

