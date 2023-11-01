Watch: Commander of Hamas’s anti-tank missile units killed in IDF airstrike

Gallant says Hamas's anti-tank missile division suffered significant losses in ongoing battles raging in Gaza

Yoav Zitun|
IDF airstrike on commander of Hamas’s anti-tank missile units
(Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

An IDF fighter jet struck and killed Muhammad A'sar, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile division in the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday evening.
A'sar oversaw all of Hamas' anti-tank missile operations across the Gaza Strip, leading the units regularly and supporting them during emergencies.
Muhammad A'sar, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile division in the Gaza Strip Muhammad A'sar, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile division in the Gaza Strip
Muhammad A'sar, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile division in the Gaza Strip
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to Gallant, even though 11 Givati Brigade soldiers were killed by an anti-tank missile strike on their armored personnel carrier, Hamas' anti-tank missile division has suffered significant losses in the ongoing battles raging in the Gaza Strip. "We have taken out most of the commanders from this division, and yesterday, we eliminated its leader," he said.
"Our soldiers consistently report confrontations with terrorists emerging from tunnels within buildings and under schools. Gaza is a hub of terror and evil."
He revealed that the IDF has carried out over 10,000 strikes on Gaza City, and thousands of terrorists have been killed. Further stressing the resolve, he said, "We won't stop until we reach all of them, every terrorist at every level. We are determined to win. The enemy has only two options - either surrender unconditionally or die. There is no third option."
ירי רקטות מעזהירי רקטות מעזה
Rockets fired from within the Gaza Strip toward Israel
(Photo: Aris MESSINIS / AFP)
Galant stated, "We are in the thick of the war. Fierce battles are taking place in the urban areas of Gaza City. IDF soldiers are fighting with courage, determination and unwavering commitment to the mission. They are successfully executing their tasks with a resolute will. The IDF is making strides toward defeating Hamas. War comes with a heavy toll, and I share the grief of the families. These are all our sons."
