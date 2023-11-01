Watch: Commander of Hamas’s anti-tank missile units killed in IDF airstrike

An IDF fighter jet struck and killed Muhammad A'sar, the head of Hamas’s anti-tank missile division in the Gaza Strip, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced Wednesday evening.
Read more:
A'sar oversaw all of Hamas' anti-tank missile operations across the Gaza Strip, leading the units regularly and supporting them during emergencies.
According to Gallant, even though 11 Givati Brigade soldiers were killed by an anti-tank missile strike on their armored personnel carrier, Hamas' anti-tank missile division has suffered significant losses in the ongoing battles raging in the Gaza Strip. "We have taken out most of the commanders from this division, and yesterday, we eliminated its leader," he said.
"Our soldiers consistently report confrontations with terrorists emerging from tunnels within buildings and under schools. Gaza is a hub of terror and evil."
He revealed that the IDF has carried out over 10,000 strikes on Gaza City, and thousands of terrorists have been killed. Further stressing the resolve, he said, "We won't stop until we reach all of them, every terrorist at every level. We are determined to win. The enemy has only two options - either surrender unconditionally or die. There is no third option."
Galant stated, "We are in the thick of the war. Fierce battles are taking place in the urban areas of Gaza City. IDF soldiers are fighting with courage, determination and unwavering commitment to the mission. They are successfully executing their tasks with a resolute will. The IDF is making strides toward defeating Hamas. War comes with a heavy toll, and I share the grief of the families. These are all our sons."