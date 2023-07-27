Mahmoud Abbas refuses Hamas request to free imprisoned 'resistance fighters'

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release imprisoned "resistance fighters" after a request by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey, according to reports Wednesday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release imprisoned "resistance fighters" after a request by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey, according to reports Wednesday.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release imprisoned "resistance fighters" after a request by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey, according to reports Wednesday.

A meeting between the two rival leaders was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where Erdogan pledged to "continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way."

A meeting between the two rival leaders was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where Erdogan pledged to "continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way."

A meeting between the two rival leaders was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where Erdogan pledged to "continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way."

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.