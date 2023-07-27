Mahmoud Abbas refuses Hamas request to free imprisoned 'resistance fighters'

With Turkey's President Erdogan looking on, factions say prisoner release is necessary for all Palestinian parties to meet in Egypt, but PA president remains unconvinced that imprisoned Hamas and PIJ operatives should be released

I24NEWS|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Mahmoud Abbas
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Hamas
Islamic Jihad
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas refused to release imprisoned "resistance fighters" after a request by Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Turkey, according to reports Wednesday.
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>
A meeting between the two rival leaders was hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara, where Erdogan pledged to "continue to support the Palestinian cause in the strongest possible way."
1 View gallery
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.
Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (R) meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey.
(Photo: Mustafa KAMACI / Turkish Presidency Press Office / AFP)
This comes ahead of a meeting of Palestinian faction leaders in Cairo next Sunday. An agreement on the release of prisoners is a basic requirement for the meeting to go forward, according to i24NEWS Arabic correspondent Faras Hassan.
Hassan reported that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad refuses to attend unless prisoner Khaled Malaysha is released. Malaysha, a brigade commander for the terrorist group, was arrested by Palestinian Authority security forces, accused of burning down a police station in Jenin.
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""