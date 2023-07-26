Likud tables bill to divide role of the AG

The Likud on Wednesday, tabled a bill to divide the responsibility of the Attorney General, removing from the position the control over the State Prosecution and leaving only the role of legal advisor to the government. The proposed legislation would remove the authority of the AG to prosecute the Prime Minister and members of his cabinet and thereby – according to the authors of the bill, prevent a conflict of structural conflict of interest.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

Read more stories:

The proposed legislation, which raises questions about the Likud's intentions to interfere with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal trial for corruption, was signed by one-third of Likud members, most of them freshmen. It was presented only two days after the Knesset passed the first bill in its judicial overhaul plan, reducing the oversight of the Supreme Court over government decisions.

3 View gallery Gali Baharav-Miara, Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: EPA, Yoav Dudkevitch )

The legislation sparked angry protests, stock values to drop and the shekel to devaluate. It also prompted warnings from major international credit firms. A report issued by Moddy's on Tuesday said Israel's economy was at risk and that investors should be aware and consider the social unrest and security situation when considering investments.

"The Attorney General is the government's lawyer and must therefore assist it in carrying out its policies from the legal standpoint. The AG's role compounds the holder of that position to work in close daily contact with the government and its ministers and to provide them with counsel and represent them in legal proceedings.," the authors wrote in their explanation presented with the bill. They claimed that the close working relations required to carry out the responsibilities of the job could prevent efficient government function and may impact public trust in the criminal justice system.

3 View gallery Justice Minister Yariv (bottom left) celebrates legislation to curb Supreme Court oversight power with Likud lawmakers ( Photo: Twitter )

According to the wording of the proposed bill, it would only come into effect after the next elections, but that could change to include the current Knesset before it comes up for a vote.

Since the establishment of the current government, ministers have clashed with Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara who they claim was preventing ministers from executing the policies for which they were elected. In a cabinet meeting earlier this month, several of the ministers openly abused the AG and said she should be fired.

Nuclear Energy Minister David Amsalem said from the Knesset podium last week that she posed a greater danger to Israel than terrorism and mocked her hairstyle.

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a vote on a bill curbing judicial oversight of the government ( Photo: Amir Cohen/Reuters )