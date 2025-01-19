Leopard blanket and a mother’s love: Anticipation builds for Romi’s release from Gaza

Romi Gonen , 24, from Kfar Vradim, was released Sunday evening as part of the initial phase of the hostage deal after 471 harrowing days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. Joining her in the release were Emily Damari, 28, and Doron Steinbrecher, 31, both from Kfar Aza.

Gonen’s mother, Merav Leshem-Gonen, waited anxiously at the Re’im border crossing, hoping for an early reunion once the hostages are transferred to Israeli forces in Gaza by the Red Cross. An IDF helicopter prepared to evacuate Gonen to a hospital also carried a leopard-print blanket, her favorite.

Friends of Gonen gathered at a restaurant on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street, where she had worked before her abduction, to watch the moments of her release and share in the emotional event.

Leshem-Gonen, who fought tirelessly for the release of her daughter over the past year and three months, shared her emotions in a heartfelt message just before the reunion. "The excitement is at its peak," she wrote after receiving official confirmation that Romi was on the list of hostages to be released.

6 View gallery Gonen's friends gathered at a restaurant on Tel Aviv’s Dizengoff Street, where she had worked before her abduction, to watch the moments of her release ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

"Soon, we will see our loved ones. We will meet our Romi and begin true healing. You’re likely watching the news, following along as we are. These are moments that require us to take deep breaths, stay strong, and support one another. Sending a hug to all of us, and so much love."

Romi was abducted from the Nova music festival during the October 7 Hamas massacre. From 6:30 a.m. that morning, she remained in constant phone contact with her mother until 10:15 a.m., when she reported being shot. In a chilling recording, Mirev reassured her daughter: "Romi, I’m with you, my love. Everything will be okay. We’ll go to the hospital, and you’ll feel better. You’re not alone; you’re with me." Moments later, Hamas terrorists can be heard shouting in Arabic before the call abruptly disconnects.

6 View gallery Romi Gonen ( Photo: Gonen Family/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo )

While in captivity, Romi marked her 24th birthday last August. Her brother, Shahaf, sent her a hopeful message: "We all believe you’ll return, stronger than ever. We have no doubt." At the end of Hanukkah that year, her father, Eitan, expressed his frustration, saying: "Even the festival of miracles is ending today. The one thing that hasn’t changed is that Romi remains in a tunnel. I wish for myself, for us, for the Gonen family, and for all the families that this surreal, nightmarish, unimaginable ordeal comes to an end."

Eitan also expressed optimism that pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump would bring about change, which he credited as a key factor in securing the hostage deal.

6 View gallery Merav Leshem-Gonen ( Photo: Dana Kopel )

Earlier this month, Merav penned a column for Ynet , reflecting on the struggle and calling for collective accountability: "In the past year, we’ve been forced to face reality head-on. We’ve stopped trying to sugarcoat things and accepted the unvarnished truth we cannot escape. Our eyes search for every shred of information, every piece of hope, every ounce of human decency to bring them back—today, yesterday, a year ago."

She continued: "When we look in the mirror, what do our eyes tell us? Do they show that we’re making the right effort? Do they reveal that we’ve given up? Every morning, I ask all of us to look deeply into our hearts and minds, to tell ourselves that we’re truly present. To affirm that we’re not running from reality, not shirking responsibility—but instead harnessing our core values to ensure we’re doing everything possible to bring them home."