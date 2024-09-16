US in effort to save hostage release talks, pressures mediators

The U.S. is expected to present its new mediation proposal for a hostage deal and cease-fire in Gaza this week in another attempt to salvage talks between Israel and Hamas.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is putting heavy pressure on mediators Egypt and Qatar to push Hamas to be more flexible. According to sources familiar with the matter, some progress is seen on the matter behind the scenes.

3 View gallery Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani ( Photo: Reuters / Saudi Press Agency/Handout / Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP q Reuters )

Should Hamas show flexibility in its demands, the Americans will present a mediation proposal and demand that Israel make concessions. However, negotiators are still pessimistic, feeling that the likelihood of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu compromising and risking the collapse of his government is low.

Israel believes that Washington hasn't yet decided whether and when to submit its proposal, fearing that doing so now might lead to a breakdown in negotiations. Thus, the Americans prefer to continue exerting pressure and find a proposal that will move the talks forward without either side rejecting it outright.

"I doubt the Americans will ultimately present a proposal," a senior Security Cabinet member said over the weekend. The U.S. is expected to increase pressure on two topics: avoiding escalation into a wider conflict on the northern border and agreeing to a hostage deal.

"[Yahya] Sinwar currently has no interest in a deal; he's counting on international pressure being placed on Israel," the official added.

3 View gallery Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar ( Photo: John Minchillo, AP )

Hamas official Osama Hamdan, on the other hand, recently claimed Hamas leader Sinwar "will soon send a message to the Palestinian people and the world."

Israel conveyed to the U.S. the need to reach an understanding with Egypt and Qatar. Qatar has yet to use all the tools it has to pressure Hamas, which Jerusalem feels has been lenient on the terror group.

Israel wants Doha to deliver results by using measures it hasn’t employed yet, such as threatening to expel Hamas leaders, closing bank accounts or cutting financial channels.

An Israeli official familiar with the details said that Hamas will find it difficult to "climb down from the tree," should Israel reach an agreement with Egypt regarding the presence of IDF forces along the Philadelphi Corridor .

3 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: ABIR SULTAN / POOL / AFP )

Egypt is currently entrenched in its position against Israeli presence in the area and is closer in its opinion to Hamas than to Israel. Egypt isn't just a mediator but also a party to the situation. "We need to turn Egypt into a mediator and not a party that has a stake because they don't want us in Philadelphi either," the official said.

Meanwhile, Israel continues its military pressure on Hamas. Israel insists on maintaining a military presence in the area to keep pressing the terror group to accept a deal. Israeli officials said this pressure will only intensify in the near future.

Last week, CIA Director William Burns promised that a new U.S. proposal for a deal would be submitted soon. Back on Saturday, hostages' families expressed concern that Israel might launch a full-scale campaign against Hezbollah in the north before a deal is completed, jeopardizing the safety of their loved ones.