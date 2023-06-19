Armored vehicle hit by explosive device in Jenin, IDF is working under fire to rescue it; Watch - IDF helicopter fires shots





Combat helicopters attack near Jenin





Exchanges of fire during the operation of security forces in and around Jenin: Two terror suspects were arrested, after the Border Police, together with a patrol of paratroopers, entered the Palestinian village of Burkin, near Jenin early Monday mornig , as well as in the refugee camp itself.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter >>

More stories:

Explosives were placed on the road the forces used to leave Jenin and others were thrown toward them – and an Israel Defense Forces armored vehicle was hit by a fire bomb, which exploded underneath it. The forces are working to rescue the vehicles that were hit by fire and, according to the Palestinians, two of them were disabled. The incident is taking place against the backdrop of the IDF's attempt to deal with the "explosives terrorism" that is developing in the region in a variety of ways.

3 View gallery Charges exploded under military vehicles, the IDF forces are working to rescue them

The security establishment is concerned about the incident, and the IDF is investigating whether this morning's activity was an ambush, in which the terrorists knew the route of the troops' exit or guessed it – and placed significant explosives there, which managed to hit armored vehicles. At the same time as the activity, the Palestinians released footage of an IDF helicopter that fired shots, which was intended to mislead ground missiles.

The Palestinians have reported that one person was killed and at least 22 others were wounded by gunfire, including six in serious condition. According to Palestinian reports, large forces entered Jenin, and clashes began in several areas, during which – according to the Palestinians – the soldiers fired live fire, stun grenades and tear gas.

3 View gallery Smoke rises from Jenin during IDF raid ( Photo: Reuters )

The activity in the Jenin area Monday morning comes in the wake of the security establishment's assessment that the IDF is very close to launching a broad military operation that will focus on the northern West Bank.

Officials in the defense establishment told Ynet last week that in the last year, when Operation Breakwater took place, the IDF is operating more on the offensive in the area than in the past, and the forces are working in a targeted, aggressive and surgical manner. But the purpose of such an operation, if it is carried out, is to act more broadly and use a "cutting the grass" strategy, with the ultimate goal being to restore deterrence.

3 View gallery A helicopter over the skies of Jenin during the entry of IDF forces into the city