Netanyahu’s viability to lead Israel is in jeopardy, U.S. intelligence says

Netanyahu's “viability as a leader” is in Jeopardy, U.S. intelligence said in an official report issued by the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) late on Monday. The annual report provides unclassified information on current threats to the American national security on a variety of subjects.

“Distrust of Netanyahu’s ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war, and we expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report states. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

"The HAMAS attack against Israel in October 2023 and Israel’s responding military campaign in Gaza has increased tensions throughout the region as Iranian proxies and partners conduct anti-U.S. and anti-Israel attacks, both in support of HAMAS and to pressure the United States," the report said.

On Israel diminishing standing on the world stage the report says: "Media coverage of the destruction and loss of life are being amplified by active social media campaigns on all sides, roiling public reactions among neighboring countries and around the world. Israel will face mounting international pressure because of the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, and Iranian-backed attacks will jeopardize stability in Lebanon, Iraq, the Gulf, and the Red Sea. The risk of escalation into direct interstate conflict, intended or otherwise, remains high."

In the report intelligence officials say the conflict against Hamas will last years. "The military will struggle to neutralize HAMAS’s underground infrastructure, which allows insurgents to hide, regain strength, and surprise Israeli forces."

On Netanyahu's refusal to discuss any political agreement with the Palestinian Authority including on the future governing of the Gaza Strip the report says: "HAMAS’s and the PA’s continued animosity will be a factor in governance outcomes as will HAMAS’s broad popular support. Much also will hinge on Israel’s decisions regarding how to deal with Gaza in the aftermath of its campaign as well as scale and scope of its support for the PA."

