Watch Matador missile take out terrorist

Dramatic footage the IDF released on Monday saw soldiers fighting terrorists in the Khan Younis Hemed neighborhood located in southern Gaza. In the clip, one of the terrorists opened fire from a room inside an apartment – and the use of a Matador missile targeting him precisely to eliminate the threat.
In the adjacent room, according to the IDF, were a woman and two children – who were not harmed. They were seen fleeing the building soon after – and were met by IDF forces who referred them to receive medical treatment. A total of three armed terrorists were killed, and another surrendered and was taken for further questioning by security forces.
The military added that soldiers raiding terrorist infrastructure in the Hemed neighborhood, found military equipment and killed dozens of terrorists. Other terrorists who surrendered have also been arrested.
Soldiers from the Armored Crop’s 7th Division were also fighting in the neighborhood. The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported Monday that troops were surrounding the neighborhood and locating underground tunnel shafts.
One of the located tunnels led to a military position containing food and military equipment. Sniper rifles, explosives, hand grenades, tactical helmets, and intelligence materials.
Additionally, a tunnel shaft was found inside a bomb shelter, containing resources for producing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and a concrete production facility used to reinforce the underground tunnels. The underground infrastructure, the facility, and the entire area were destroyed in an airstrike.