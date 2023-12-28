These are the pro-Iranian militias attacking US bases and sending drones to Eilat





A Lebanese journalist reported Thursday that the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," a group composed of pro-Iranian militias operating in Iraq and Syria, attacked the Pik airfield south of Moshav Eliad in the Golan Heights which the Elbit security company uses to test UAVs and air defense systems.

These pro-Iranian militias have also been responsible for attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria in recent months. Recently, they even launched a drone toward Eilat, and took credit for it. In Iraq and Syria, there has been a noticeable escalation in attacks against American forces since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

According to the Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq is, in fact, a relatively new union of several well-established militias supported by Iran: Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq, Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba, Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada, Ansar Allah al-Awfiya, and Imam Ali. These armed groups chose to unite and call themselves the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq" last October.

A senior Pentagon official confirmed to the Al-Miyadin network on Wednesday that "American forces and coalition forces were exposed to 106 attacks on American bases in Iraq and Syria since October 17." Also on Wednesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the drone attack on the American military base in Erbil. The group said that in addition to firing toward the Golan Heights, they also attacked a site in Erbil associated with Israel.

The fact that the recent claims of responsibility are attributed to the umbrella organization and not to a specific militia serves the interests of these militias. In recent months, reports have emerged of differences among the organizations regarding fighting against the U.S. in Iraq and Syria. Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that during most of the cease-fire in the Gaza war, most factions supported ending attacks on Americans since the fighting was conducted "in support of the Gaza front." Other factions refused to stop attacks. When the Gaza fighting resumed, so did the attacks on American bases in Syria and Iraq.

On Tuesday, sources close to Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq reported that the terror group is preparing for a new round of escalation against American bases. According to the report, the escalation "will include missile attacks and drone strikes in response to American attacks and retaliation for the assassination of IRGC official Sayyed Reza Mousavi in Damascus by Israel. " One source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that discussions between the militias and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi have reached a standstill and have been suspended.

According to the same source, the Iraqi prime minister "wants to cease attacks on American bases without any reciprocal commitments, without the departure of the Americans, without reviewing the security agreement with them, and without stopping the attacks in Gaza – essentially an unconditional victory."

Iraq's Kadhimi has been actively working in recent months, both against the militias and Iran, to try to stop the attacks on American bases. His attempts have so far been unsuccessful.