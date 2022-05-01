Over one third of Israelis under 20, Israel's Bureau of Statistics says

On the eve of Israel's 74th Independence Day the National Bureau of Statistics said that more than a third of Israelis were under the age of 20.
Israel's population stands on 9,506,000 and is expected to hit the 10 million mark within three years.
According to the Bureau, 1.8 million, some 19.3% of Israelis, are children under the age of 9, 1.5 million are between 10 and 16 years of age, some 16.6%.
The data released by the Bureau shows 7,021,000 are Jewish comprising 73.9% of the population. 2,007,000 are Muslim and Christian Arabs and 478,000 are described as being followers of other faiths or having no religious affiliation.
Most of those the Bureau said, are immigrants who were granted citizenship under the Law of Return or through family reunifications and were not classified as Jewish in the government census.
The Israeli population grew by 176,000 in the past year, a 1.9% growth. Since the last Independence Day, 191,000 Israeli babies were born, and 38,000 immigrants arrived.
At the same time, 55,000 people died.
Israel has 285,180 citizens who are elderly, constituting 3% of the population, with 228,000 of them between the ages of 80 and 90 and 57,000 over the age of 90.
Since the establishment of the state, the population grew 12-fold from 806,000 in 1948.