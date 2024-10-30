Haredi lawmaker says national religious are 'useful idiots' of the left on enlistment

Knesset Deputy Speaker Moshe Shimon Roth of the United Torah Judaism Party launched a scathing critique of Aliyah and Integration Minister Ofir Sofer from the Religious Zionism party, who stated on Wednesday, “We’ve been spit in the face by Haredi leadership,” adding that it’s unacceptable that the Haredi community avoids enlistment while “both Torah students and others are bleeding to death.”

Considered relatively moderate on conscription issues, Roth told Kol Berama Radio that, contrary to the claims of IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, “the whole conscription issue is a sham. There is no manpower shortage; the IDF doesn’t want to draft Haredim. It’s the left that keeps bringing this up, using national religious Israelis as its ‘useful idiots.’"

2 View gallery Knesset Deputy Speaker Moshe Shimon Roth ( Photo: The Knesset )

Roth, who is involved in discussions on the military conscription law and serves as chair of the Knesset Ethics Committee and a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, added: “Sofer is very attached to his seat, and that overrides any ideology. Eventually, even he will need something. He just wanted to show his supporters what a debater he is, but that’s the end of the show – he went off to bed.”

"They [the left] do it because the religious and traditional camp is gaining strength, and that bothers the left. They are politicizing the sacrifice of religious Zionists to score points against the Haredim. When these soldiers were alive, the left vilified them for their actions and beliefs, but now they’re using them as tools against the Haredim.”

2 View gallery IDF's enlistment base ( Photo: Shaul Golan )

Opposition leaders quickly condemned Roth. Avigdor Liberman, chairman of the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, said Roth “should be ashamed. Calling the national religious community ‘useful idiots’ crosses a red line. National religious Israelis, who combine Torah study with military service and workforce participation, are the salt of the earth and deeply committed to the values of the state and Zionism. It’s time you and your colleagues realize: we’re in an existential battle; everyone must join and enlist.”

Likewise, Yesh Atid Knesset member Meirav Cohen criticized Roth, saying: “When a public official fights to keep his community out of the army – refusing to serve while their own brothers fall –and calls those who do serve ‘useful idiots,’ well…”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: