Images of alleged RPG use by Palestinian security forces in Jenin raise alarm in Israel

Footage circulating on social media on Monday purportedly shows members of Palestinian Authority (PA) security forces wielding RPG launchers in the Jenin refugee camp as part of an ongoing crackdown on local terror groups.

While the PA denied the images were from Jenin, a review by the Israeli security establishment concluded otherwise, indicating that the launchers are likely linked to weapons seized during the PA’s internal campaign rather than arms actively used by the forces.

2 View gallery Image purportedly depicting Palestinian Authority special forces operative carrying an RPG launcher in Jenin

Israeli defense officials are investigating the rare images, which appear to depict a PA special forces operative holding an RPG launcher. Preliminary assessments suggest the weapon has low operational capability and was not used during recent clashes in Jenin.

The presence of such weaponry, unprecedented in the West Bank, is considered significant, as similar arms have been smuggled by Iran through the porous border with Jordan.

PA security forces typically operate with AK-47 rifles, a limited number of machine guns and sniper rifles. Requests to Israel for additional arms have been denied in the past year, despite recommendations from Israeli Central Command to bolster PA forces. Israeli officials speculate the RPG launcher may eventually be handed over to the IDF.

A senior PA official denied the authenticity of the images, alleging they were part of an incitement campaign by rivals such as Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad to fuel public opposition to the PA. “These photos were not taken in Jenin, and PA forces have not used RPGs in the operation,” the official told Ynet.

The controversy prompted statements from Israeli regional leaders. Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council, urged immediate military action, saying, "I demand that the defense minister and prime minister immediately launch a ground operation in Jenin, similar to what was carried out in Gaza and the north, to prevent a repeat of the October 7 scenes in Judea and Samaria and central Israel.

"It is no coincidence that Jenin has become the capital of terror. If the terrorists feel confident enough to brandish RPGs and heavy weapons, it means they are testing us. We must respond with an iron fist to stop this threat to Samaria—and from Samaria to the cities of central Israel."