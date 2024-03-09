Qatar poised to expel Hamas from Doha amid stalled deal negotiations

A report in the Wall Street Journal on Saturday detailed the challenges in negotiations over the release of kidnapped Israelis held in the Gaza Strip. Husam Badran, a senior official in Hamas' political bureau, reiterated the organization's demands, which include ending the war, withdrawing all IDF forces from Gaza, returning displaced individuals to the north of the Strip, and creating a rehabilitation plan.

Badran, speaking from Hamas' offices in Doha, expressed the group's desire to continue negotiations to end the war. However, he warned that failure to reach an agreement could lead to escalation in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The report also mentioned that Arab mediators in the negotiations plan to meet on Sunday to try to promote a short two-day ceasefire before Ramadan, which is expected to start on Monday or Tuesday.

