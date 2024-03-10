IDF holds drill to airdrop equipment, supplies to troops in Lebanon





Footage from the IDF exercise ( Video: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )





The IDF said on Sunday that it had completed a military drill to transport supplies to troops on and across the border in Lebanon, in preparation for a potential war against Hezbollah.

During the exercise, forces practiced emergency equipment, water, fuel, and ammunition transfers. According to the military the exercise included loading and unloading equipment from an Israeli Air Force aircraft and moving equipment using ground vehicles.

2 View gallery Israeli Air Force during the exercise ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Footage released by the IDF showed a C-130 transport plane traveling on the ground, as supplies were unloaded from the aircraft onto the ground - both during the day and at night, followed by the collection of the supplies on the ground.

Since the outbreak of the war on October 7, seven logistics supply operations have already been conducted, during which 110 tons of supplies were delivered to the troops fighting in Gaza. Additionally, thousands of operations were conducted from the ground through logistical convoys, the IDF said adding that it was prepared to carry out similar operations in the north even under heavy fire, if necessary.

2 View gallery ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

The military exercise which can be seen as a clear message to Hezbollah, that Israel is preparing for war if necessary comes after Major General Ori Gordin, commanding troops in the north said last week that the military was increasing its readiness for an offensive in Lebanon. "Our commitment, mine, is to change the security situation so that the residents can return home," said Gordin to security officials of the communities in the Upper Galilee and the Golan Heights.