US man arrested for antisemitic threats against synagogues, Jewish delis

According to the indictment filed against Donovan Parrish of Hattiesburg, he called at least three synagogues and three Jewish delis and vowed to put their owners in "labor camps." A synagogue he called also houses a kindergarten. The calls were made in April 2022 and May 2022 and were made up to 15 times a day.

