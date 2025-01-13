Is the war against Hamas in Gaza over?

The war against Hamas in Gaza is far from over, according to Dr. Gerald Steinberg, CEO of NGO Monitor.

Speaking to ILTV, Steinberg noted that the recent casualties in Gaza demonstrate that Hamas still has significant ground-fighting capabilities. This, he explained, complicates any potential ceasefire-for-hostage deal aimed at ending the war.

However, Steinberg acknowledged that some argue Israel could agree to a ceasefire now and still respond later if new weapons are uncovered or Hamas carries out further attacks.

“There are going to be a lot of questions about the details of any deal,” Steinberg said.

He emphasized the importance of U.S. pressure on Qatar to cease funding Hamas as part of any ceasefire agreement. If that pressure is successful, Steinberg said, “we’ll get a deal.”

Watch the full interview: