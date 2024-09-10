Romania is investigating Russian drone incursions in its airspace, urging joint measures to counter breaches amid increased incidents along NATO's eastern flank.

Residents in Romania's southeastern counties of Tulcea and Constanta were alerted to take cover due to potential air threats from drone incursions. The Romanian foreign ministry condemned this airspace breach, labeling it a "renewed violation" and urged Russia to stop the "repeated attacks" contributing to the "irresponsible escalation" of regional security.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu stated that "Attacks will continue... we have a war on the border," confirming no serious ground issues following drone incursions.

1 View gallery Russian drone attack over Kiev ( Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images )

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha highlighted that Russia's aggressive actions extend beyond Ukraine. He urged maximum support from allies as Ukraine continues to receive military aid from NATO countries.

Latvia reported a Russian military drone crash in Rezekne on September 7, originating from Belarus. In response, air defense measures were increased.

Experts indicate the crashed drone "did not have a specific purpose to fly into Latvia," while investigations continue.

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana condemned the incidents as "irresponsible and potentially dangerous," asserting no deliberate attacks on NATO member states.

Romanian MPs are considering legislation to allow the country to shoot down invading drones during peacetime due to escalating incidents.

Ukraine's President Zelensky has called for NATO to act against Russian 'Shaheds' flying in European airspace and urged partners to expand the use of Western-supplied weapons against targets inside Russia.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

