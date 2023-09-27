Provocation on the border: Hezbollah-affiliated journalist tails IDF soldiers

Another provocation has taken place at Israel's border with Lebanon. Hezbollah-affiliated reporter Ali Shuaib, from Al-Manar TV channel, posted on the X social media platform on Wednesday a recording of himself and IDF soldiers together after reaching the Blue Line, which marks the border between Lebanon and Israel. In the video, which was filmed in an area on Mount Dov where there is no physical border marker, Shuaib introduced the commander of the 769th Hiram Division, Col. Avi Marciano: "This is the commander of the 769th Brigade in the Israeli occupation army," he said.

<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | TikTok >>

More stories:

"He is taking measurements himself here on the Blue Line and is trying to prove that this is a point of withdrawal, which we Lebanese do not recognize. That is, the Lebanese army forced the enemy to return to this line. He has now arrived trying to prove the point of withdrawal," Shuaib described in the video.

The video by the Lebanese journalist - who takes pictures at the border every day, is mainly used as a provocation against the IDF. In the Mount Dov area there is no fence or other physical obstacle - and there are no Israeli settlements either. Any Lebanese citizen can step on it, as well as in all the 120 kilometers between Rosh Hanikra to the slopes of Mount Hermon, as Lebanese soldiers do from time to time.

2 View gallery Hezbollah reporter Ali Shuaib on Blue Line ( Twitter )

The IDF forces are working on site to disrupt operational roads and mark the Israeli territory with mounds of earth, as seen in the video taken in the presence of Marciano, the new commander of the territorial division in charge of Mount Dov. In such situations, the soldiers cover from the rear with tanks carrying shells in the barrel and with the help of dozens of observation devices of the Recon Division that scan Lebanese territory. The female observers notice and differentiate between all the figures that are close to the border, in addition to other IDF intelligence surveillance that takes place in the same area.

The IDF stated that the journalist "did not cross the border line and stood there as an act of defiance during routine work."

2 View gallery Hezbollah reporter with IDF soldiers ( Twitter )

In August, Shuaib published a photo in which the IDF Chief of Staff Maj.- Gen- Herzi Halevi was seen together with a group of officers who accompanied him on a patrol along the Lebanese border. At that time, he tweeted that "the Chief of Staff of the Israeli Army during his visit near Ita al-Sha'ab, as seen from the Lebanese side." And he added: "Herzi Halevi is under our gaze."